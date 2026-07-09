Minnesota State Fair announces new foods for 2026, including Pickle Pie and Mustache Pretzel

The Minnesota State Fair has unveiled its new foods for 2026.

The full list of offerings includes about three dozen new items and nine new vendors. Highlights include a Pickle Pie, Butter Brew Mustache Pretzel, Dubai Whoopie Pie, Hmong Corndog and more. You can view the full list on the fair's website.

The fair runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7. Tickets are $20 for those ages 13 to 64, $18 for kids 5 to 12 and seniors 65 and over. Children 4 and under are free.

This story will be updated.