Pickle wine, ranch dressing beer among new specialty drinks at 2026 Minnesota State Fair

After scarfing down a Pickle Pie, Hmong Corndog or one of the dozens of other new foods on offer at the Minnesota State Fair this year, you'll need something to slake your thirst. Luckily, the Great Minnesota Get-Together has you covered on that front, too.

The fair announced its new beers, cocktails and other beverages for 2026 on Tuesday. Here are some of the highlights:

Old Ranch Hand: "A ranch dressing-flavored cream ale blending smooth malt with hints of buttermilk, herbs and spices. Served with a savory ranch-seasoned salt rim, adding a tangy kick and complements [sic] the beer perfectly. 5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Dual Citizen Brewing Company. Available at Rooted & Wild by Snack House and Sabino's Pizza Pies."

"A ranch dressing-flavored cream ale blending smooth malt with hints of buttermilk, herbs and spices. Served with a savory ranch-seasoned salt rim, adding a tangy kick and complements [sic] the beer perfectly. 5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Dual Citizen Brewing Company. Available at Rooted & Wild by Snack House and Sabino's Pizza Pies." Espressotini Frozen Seltzer: "An espresso martini-inspired frozen seltzer with bold flavors of coffee and vanilla. Topped with creamy cold foam. 5% ABV. Made in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company."

"An espresso martini-inspired frozen seltzer with bold flavors of coffee and vanilla. Topped with creamy cold foam. 5% ABV. Made in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company." Watermelon Sea Salt Lager: "Crisp Japanese rice lager with watermelon flavor and subtle notes of tropical lychee and ripe mango. Light, approachable and smooth with a hint of sweetness. Capture the joy of fresh watermelon on a hot Minnesota summer day. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing."

"Crisp Japanese rice lager with watermelon flavor and subtle notes of tropical lychee and ripe mango. Light, approachable and smooth with a hint of sweetness. Capture the joy of fresh watermelon on a hot Minnesota summer day. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing." Pickle & Vine: "Sparkling wine with the bright, briny charm of a pickle. Offering a balance of tang, savoriness and effervescence that is sure to surprise and delight. Raise a glass to the unexpected! 12% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery."

The full list of new beverages, including some non-alcoholic options, is on the fair's website.

The 2026 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 27 through Sept. 7. Tickets are $20 for ages 13 to 64 and $18 for ages 5 to 12 and seniors 65 and over. Children 4 and under are free.