Minnesota sports teams react to lawmakers' shootings

Professional sports teams in Minnesota issued statements Saturday, following the fatal shooting of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband. State Sen. John Hoffman and his was were also shot and injured.

The NFL's Vikings said they were "shocked and saddened" by the shootings.

"Our organization has worked closely with both legislators and appreciated their duties as civil servants," the Vikings wrote in a statement. "These senseless acts should have no place in our communities, our state or our society."

Statement from the Minnesota Vikings on the senseless overnight attacks in our community. pic.twitter.com/LC6xcdrYos — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 14, 2025

The NBA's Timberwolves and WNBA's Lynx released a statement through their Community Impact X account about the "tragedy."

"As we mourn, we stand in solidarity with all who are affected, and we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a community of unity, mutual respect and peace—where public servants can do their vital work safely and without fear," their post said.

MLB's Twins said they were "horrified and heartbroken" in a statement about the shootings.

"We stand with all Minnesotans in condemning these senseless acts of violence," wrote the Twins on X.

The MLS' Minnesota United FC wrote they were "shocked and deeply saddened" by the events in a statement posted on their X account.

"We send hope for healing to the Hortman and the Hoffman families, and join all Minnesotans in condemning these heartbreaking and inexcusable attacks," they were on their post.

NHL's Wild wrote their "hearts are heavy with today's tragic news" in a statement.

"We send love, strength, and sympathy to all family members, friends, and everyone affected by this senseless violence," said the statement on X.

USL W League's Aurora FC said they were "deeply heartbroken" by the shootings.

"These are difficult and scary times. No one should feel afraid that they well be targets of violence for who they are, what they do, or where they're from," said their post on X.