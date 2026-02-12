Minnesota's Somali community hesitantly hopeful amid news of ICE drawdown

Karmel Mall has been mostly silent, with shops closed at the building on East Lake Street. Operation Metro Surge has caused many Somalis to stay home.

"The community have lost their business, have lost their friends," said Liban Hussein, a local Somali journalist. "Some of them isolated themselves in the house, in the basements."

Hussein has been covering the impacts of Operation Metro Surge on the community since day one. He's celebrating Thursday's news of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement drawdown with a level of cautious optimism.

"I was happy when I hear the news that saying ICE is leaving, and I was like, 'Ah, is that true or not?'" he said.

Those who work at the mall are celebrating the news as well, like Hawa Gulde, whose daughter owns a coats and carpets shop.

"I'm very happy if they are leaving because we have no business," said Gulde through a translator.

Hussein Said has been selling jewelry at the mall for 15 years. He's not sure he can trust what federal officials say.

"We heard the news that the operation is going to be ending, but the people is still, their mind still remember the ICE, so they don't believe some of them that ICE is leaving for sure," said Said.

Meanwhile, life is returning to the mall. Those who work here said last week's news of the drawdown of 700 federal agents brought people back to the mall.

Hussein just hopes federal officials keep their word.

"Normal life will be back. I hope so," he said.