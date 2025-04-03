Minnesota shoppers react to Trump's new tariffs, express concern for future

Here's how Minnesotans are reacting to Trump's new tariffs

Here's how Minnesotans are reacting to Trump's new tariffs

Here's how Minnesotans are reacting to Trump's new tariffs

An across-the-board 10% tariff on all imports is set to begin Saturday, with added reciprocal tariffs starting next week, and consumers in Minnesota are expressing their concerns.

"There's an effect on me. If I need a jacket in the wintertime, I'm not gonna get it because I can't afford it," St. Paul resident Abdi Rahman Mohamud said.

"I have olive oil from Spain," one shopper at a Bloomington Target said. "I was careful on purpose because I thought it would be cheaper if I bought American products. Even though I know it hasn't kicked in yet."

Another shopper was surprised to learn his medicine was made in India.

"This was made in China," Montrell Bond, of Fridley, said, referring to the pack of diapers he purchased.

Several Minnesota senators also spoke out against the tariffs.

"The ripple effects with what happens with these tariffs across supply chains are quite complicated," Sen. Tina Smith said.

"It is a $4,000 tax for every family in America," Sen. Amy Klobuchar added.

It's a tax, some say, that they fear they can't afford.

"My biggest worry is my job won't be enough... won't make enough to purchase food, pay rent and all that," Lisa Jones, of Bloomington, said.

The administration's 25% tariff on all foreign vehicles and auto parts already kicked in on Thursday.