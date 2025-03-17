Minnesota Senate Republicans propose cutting $646 million from state budget

Minnesota Republicans say they want to save you money

Minnesota Republicans say they want to save you money

Republicans at the Minnesota Legislature say they want to save you money by cutting the budget and returning surpluses.

State Senate Republicans on Monday announced a plan that involves $646 million in cuts they say need to be made during this year's budget negotiations.

Some of their proposed cuts include $200 million for a proposed high-speed train line between Minneapolis and Duluth, called the Northern Light Express, $220 million in MnCare payments for undocumented noncitizens and $158 million in tax credits for people without a social security number.

"What we heard loud and clear this last election, what we're hearing from our constituents, is that they want to ensure that taxpayer dollars are going to Minnesota families and not incentivizing illegal behavior and illegal immigration here in the state of Minnesota," State Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, said.

The Minnesota House, which returned to a rare 67-67 tie on Monday, rejected a bill that would have put a constitutional amendment on the 2026 ballot that would mandate any budget surplus be put in a special fund and sent back to taxpayers. State House members voted along party lines on the bill, which needed 68 votes to pass.

The projected surplus for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 is $616 million. For 2028 and 2029, a budget deficit of $6 billion is projected.