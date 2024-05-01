Watch CBS News
Politics

Minnesota Senate passes bill banning hidden junk fees

By Riley Moser, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Push to ban "junk fees" moves forward at Minnesota Capitol
Push to ban "junk fees" moves forward at Minnesota Capitol 00:57

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A push to ban so-called "junk fees" is moving ahead at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Consumer Reports found that hidden fees cost a typical family nearly $3,300 every year. That includes those extra charges that get tacked on to everything from car rentals to hotel rooms, or when dining out or buying tickets online.

Critics say businesses use the fees to conceal the true price from customers.

The Minnesota Senate passed a bill that would outlaw junk fees Wednesday with a 41-24 vote.

The bill would require businesses to disclose the full price of a product or service at the beginning of a transaction. Additionally, convenience or service fees that "do not align with an additional product or service" would be banned.

Supporters say it will drive down costs and level the playing field for honest businesses.

"By passing this anti-junk fee legislation, we are standing up for Minnesotans who expect honesty and transparency in their economy," said Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL - Burnsville. "Junk fees that inflate costs for consumers without providing real benefits are deceptive and anti-competitive — and they won't be allowed in Minnesota for much longer."

The House passed a similar bill last month. The two sides will get together now to hammer out a compromise.

The legislative session ends in less than three weeks.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 8:22 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.