Minnesota secures over $200 million in funding for sustainable biomanufacturing facility

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

MARSHALL, Minn. — Minnesota has secured over $200 million in funding to finance a new 500,000-square-foot sustainable biomanufacturing facility in Marshall.

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday announced the funding for the plant, which is called Bioforge Marshall LLC and is owned by Solugen.

Walz says the plant is a climate technology company "focused on minimizing carbon emissions," utilizing corn grown in Minnesota to manufacture various organic acids usually made from oil. Those chemicals will be used for concrete, cleaning, agriculture and energy industries.

"This investment in sustainable manufacturing is a major win for Minnesota and a big step towards our goal of carbon free electricity by 2040," Walz said. "Solugen's expansion will help reduce greenhouse gasses while creating jobs and placing Minnesota at the forefront of biotechnology and biomanufacturing. With this partnership we're ensuring a greener future and putting Minnesota on the map as a great place to live, work, and raise a family."

A loan of just over $213 million will be provided by the U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office. Walz says it's the largest investment in bioindustrial manufacturing by the federal government since an executive order was issued to advance biotechnology and biomanufacturing.

The Minnesota Forward Fund — a program signed into law by Walz last year — will be providing an additional $15 million.

Up to 100 jobs are expected to be created for the construction of the facility, with 56 highly skilled, full-time manufacturing jobs expected once the facility is fully operational.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.  

