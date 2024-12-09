Northern Minnesota schools report closings, delays after multiple inches of snow fall

MINNEAPOLIS — Several northern Minnesota schools are reporting closings or delays Monday morning after a snowstorm passed through the area overnight.

Bemidji Area Schools and Brainerd Public Schools were both delayed by two hours, along with schools in Aitkin and Nevis. You can find all of Monday's closings and delays by clicking here. As of 5:45 a.m., nearly two dozen closings and delays had been reported.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the easternmost part of the Arrowhead through noon, while much of the rest of that region is under a winter weather advisory through the same time.

WCCO Meteorologist Joseph Dames said Duluth has already received 2-4 inches of snow, while the area from Hibbing to Grand Marais saw 5-7 inches. An additional 1-3 inches is possible as isolated snow showers continue through the morning.

Rain and snow are possible in the Twin Cities later in the day, but no metro schools have reported closings or delays as of yet. Light snow showers and flurries are also possible Tuesday.