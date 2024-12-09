Multiple cold fronts making their way through Minnesota this week

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Dec. 9, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will fall on Monday as a cold front passes in the afternoon, and both rain and snow are possible in the Twin Cities.

Temperatures will remain mild early in the day, but will drop sharply after the front moves through. Higher winds are expected, with gusts in the 25-35 mph range.

Overnight snow in northern Minnesota caused several schools to announce closings or delays Monday morning. While the heaviest snow has ended, a winter weather advisory remains in place for much of the Arrowhead through noon. Isolated snow showers through the morning could bring an additional 1-3 inches to the region.

Tuesday will be even cooler, with highs in the lower to mid-20s. Light snow showers and flurries are possible.

A second cold front arrives on Wednesday, bringing arctic air and dropping temperatures well below normal. Flurries or light snow showers may accompany this front. Expect afternoon temperatures in the single digits with wind chills below zero.

Thursday will be the coldest morning of the week, with widespread subzero temperatures expected. Wind chills could approach advisory levels.

Friday will remain cold, but the arctic air will begin to retreat. The weekend will bring temperatures closer to average.

