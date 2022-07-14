Watch CBS News
Minnesota saw record high drug overdose deaths in 2021

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota had a record number of reported drug overdose deaths in 2021, the Minnesota Department of Health said on Thursday.

There were 1,286 overdose deaths reported to MDH last year - a 22% increase from 2020. There was a 23% increase in overdose deaths in greater Minnesota and 20% in the seven-county metropolitan area. 

Preliminary data shows a 35% increase in the total number of overdose deaths involving opioids since 2020. Drug overdoses from methamphetamine increased by 34% and 81% for deaths involving cocaine.

Most overdose deaths were associated with fentanyl. The report says fentanyl was involved in 90% of all opioid-related deaths. 

The MDH says the rise in fentanyl in communities could be contributing to the increase in overdose deaths. It recommends resources such as fentanyl test strips and naloxone, a drug that reverses an opioid overdose, to help prevent an overdose.

WCCO Staff
