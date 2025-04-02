Watch CBS News
Minnesota road conditions deteriorating Wednesday amid snow, leading to multiple crashes

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers are responding to multiple crashes Wednesday afternoon as road conditions deteriorate due to a lingering snowstorm

State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says there have been several crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis throughout west-central parts of the state. 

In a video posted at 3 p.m., a jackknifed semi can be seen on Interstate 94 near Barnesville in Clay County. No injuries were reported, the patrol says. 

Transportation officials are reporting dozens of crashes statewide, including on I-94 to the northwest of the Twin Cities area, Highway 169 to the north and Interstate 35 to the northeast. 

The NEXT Drive Road Report shows that roads are completely covered in parts of western and central Minnesota as of 3 p.m. Further north, roads are partially covered. The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota have normal driving conditions. 

Central and northern Minnesota will see more snow on Wednesday - potentially even another 4 to 8 inches. That will mainly fall in the afternoon and evening hours. Northern Minnesota is expected to see higher snow totals.

The spring side of the storm is expected to bring rain and thunder to the metro area with about a quarter of an inch of rain expected into the evening hours.

512-appicon-minnesota.png

