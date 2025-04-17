Cause of fire at Minnesota Renaissance Festival under investigation

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival should still open on schedule this summer after a fire broke out at the outdoor venue in Shakopee on Thursday, an official for the organization says.

The Shakopee Fire Department says the fire, which they were called to around 6 p.m., involved multiple buildings. About a dozen fire departments responded to the fire.

Due to a lack of water supply in the area, crews had difficulties containing the flames. As of 8 p.m., the fire had been mostly extinguished.

An official for the Minnesota Renaissance Festival says about six of "300 or so" booths on the grounds were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported.

The 2025 Minnesota Renaissance Festival is scheduled to run on weekends from Aug. 16 through Sept. 28.

