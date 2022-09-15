Minnesota sees pause in job growth after recent all-time low unemployment rate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota saw a pause in job growth in August after months of historically low unemployment rates.
However, the unemployment rate remains low, ticking up one-tenth of a point to 1.9%, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Minnesota lost 3,100 jobs in August, down 0.1% from July. The private sector lost 5,900 jobs in August while the government added 2,800 jobs.
Minnesota's labor force participation rate dropped to 68.2%, while the country's labor force participation rate increased three-tenths of a point.
RELATED: Minnesota unemployment rate holds at 1.8%, tying all-time low
"Despite the fluctuations we've seen in the global economy, Minnesota's resiliency remains strong," said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.
The U.S. unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a point to 3.7%. The U.S. gained 315,000 jobs in August.
