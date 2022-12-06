Minnesota officials forecast a $17.6 billion budget surplus

Talking Points: What Minnesota DFL aims to accomplish with its “trifecta”

Talking Points: What Minnesota DFL aims to accomplish with its “trifecta”

Talking Points: What Minnesota DFL aims to accomplish with its “trifecta”

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's projected budget surplus is forecasted at $17.6 billion, state officials announced Tuesday.

RELATED: Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree

Management and budget officials cited strong collections and lower-than-projected spending adding to the surplus.

"Economic headwinds lower expected growth but large leftover surplus and healthy net revenues in FY24-25 create estimated $17.6B available for budget," MMB said.

Republican leaders argue that Minnesotans should get money back because of the surplus.

"We should spend most of the next session working to give as much of it back to Minnesotans as possible," House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth said. "Tax hikes of any kind should be a complete non-starter. Families deserve their money back as they continue to deal with the high cost of groceries, home heating bills, and other everyday necessities."

This is a developing story with more information expected soon, so check back for more.