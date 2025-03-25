Watch CBS News
Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management submits rules for final approval

Minnesota one step closer to recreational marijuana in stores
Minnesota one step closer to recreational marijuana in stores 00:24

Minnesotans are one step closer to seeing cannabis shops popping up in more locations around the state.

On Tuesday, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) announced that it submitted rules governing legal cannabis for final approval.

The office says it conducted a series of surveys that focused on specific rulemaking topics and held meetings with partners and interested parties to draft the rules.

If a judge approves the rules, the state can start issuing licenses to business owners. The judge has two weeks to approve the rules, potentially putting nearly 200 pre-approved entrepreneurs in business soon.

The OCM shared a formal draft for public comment at the beginning of the year and made changes based on the feedback before submitting the final proposal.

More license lotteries for social equity applicants and general applicants will be held later this year. A judge's ruling halted the cannabis lottery late last year following several lawsuits.

Recreational marijuana passed the Minnesota legislature in 2023 with the original goal of getting the recreational market up and running in January this year.

