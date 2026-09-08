Minnesota's new school bus safely law now in effect. Here's what to know.

If you're driving near a school bus with its lights flashing in Minnesota, you must stop — even if the arm isn't out. This change is part of a new state law aiming to improve student safety.

As tens of thousands of Minnesota students head back to school Tuesday morning, state safety leaders are reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention and stop when those red lights are flashing.

In a national survey, Minnesota bus drivers reported 500-plus violations for illegally passing school buses. The new law is hoping to change that, and closes what safety leaders are calling a dangerous loophole.

The law used to require drivers to stop if a bus had its lights flashing and its stop arm extended. Now, if you see those lights flashing, you have to stop regardless of whether the stop arm is out.

"We want to take this opportunity to remind the public what they need to do when you see a school bus out there. Anticipate it may be stopping," said Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Brian Reu. "School is starting now, school is in session. Slow down, pay attention to what might be happening with that school bus."

Motorists are also reminded that when you're stopped behind a school bus, you need to be at least 20 feet away — and you must stay there until the lights stop flashing. Breaking this law could land you with a $500 fine.