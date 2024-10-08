Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Groundbreaking held for first exclusive Muslim cemetery in Minnesota

By Ubah Ali

/ CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Muslim community celebrates groundbreaking of Al-Magfirah Cemetery
Twin Cities Muslim community celebrates groundbreaking of Al-Magfirah Cemetery 01:42

CASTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Minn. — After a decade of delays, legal woes and vandalism, Minnesota's first Muslim-exclusive cemetery broke ground on Tuesday in the south metro.

The 72 acres of land were purchased in 2014 by the Al-Maghfirah Cemetery Association in Castle Rock Township near Farmington.

"This was always a dream of the Muslim community to have its own cemetery," said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations.  

There was a legal battle against the development by the township before it was struck by vandals in 2017 and 2021.

10p-pkg-muslim-cemetery-wcco6a07.jpg
WCCO

According to the advocacy group, someone reported smelling a gas leak at the site in 2021. Community members responded and found more than 30 tires placed inside a building, where a large gas pipe was cut inside.

Hussein told WCCO in 2021 that he believed whoever cut the gas line intended to cause an explosion. He said it was a failed arson attack resulting in over $200,000 in damage.

"Today we show that love wins. Today we show that our community's resilient," Hussein said. "We have a right to bury our loved ones just like everybody else."

It's a space to practice the basic Muslim burial rituals.

"I mean, this is what we dreamed for. Amazing to be honest," said Mohamad Osman, project leader of the Al-Maghfirah Cemetery Association

The cemetery is set to open in May 2025.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.