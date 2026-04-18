Minnesota medical drivers plead for help from politicians after national business cancels contract over fraud allegations

A national medical transportation business says allegations of fraud caused it to recently cancel a 20-year contract with a local company. The company says it's not true.

From the Minnesota State Capitol steps, a group of roughly 95 non-emergency transportation drivers, most East African, say they're being targeted.

"It is discrimination. Blatant discrimination," said Ahmed Jama, who's the general manager for Southdale Transportation Services Inc.

Jama says Southdale is the largest contractor for Medical Transportation Management, or MTM, a St. Louis-based firm providing trips for people with medical needs like dialysis, children with autism and more.

"They gave me 30 days, which is May 8," said Jama.

Jama says he got an email from MTM, after a 20-year relationship, saying he's got 30 days left, with zero reason why.

"It was 80% of our business. Which is why we have to lay them off. Most of my drivers," said Jama.

In a statement to WCCO, MTM said:

"The decision to terminate Southdale's contract was in response to their apparent violations of their Transportation Provider Service Agreement with MTM Health including potential alleged violations of fraud, waste, and abuse. This Transportation Provider Service Agreement permits MTM to discontinue operations with providers who fail to comply with MTM Health's contract and Minnesota Department of Human Services and federal requirements. As a non-emergency medical transportation broker overseeing federal healthcare dollars, MTM Health is mandated by state and federal law to detect and prevent potential compliance violations."





"We didn't do anything wrong about fraud. We've been dealing with them since 2005," said Muhiydia Yusuf, who's a driver for Southdale.

Drivers like Yusuf are now pleading for politicians' help.

"I never go to the public assistance, but this is terrible. Now I am going, I don't have another option," " said Yusuf.

Southdale's contract termination comes after several high-profile fraud cases involving Somali Americans, like Minnesota's Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud scheme. This group says that doesn't define the rest of them.

"We pay hundreds of thousands in taxes every year. Me and my employees," Jama told WCCO. "We are contributing members to society."

Jama said he plans to file a class action lawsuit, but hopes politicians can step up to help first.