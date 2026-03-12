Minnesota woman accused of using $600K in Medicaid funds for flights, food, rides

This week, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit charged Gertrue Kemunto Mongare with multiple counts of felony theft by false representation.

Investigators say Mongare is the owner of B&G Caring Angels LLC, a Medicaid-enrolled home health care agency. She's accused of submitting more than 3,000 claims totaling more than $600,000 over four years.

WCCO went to the address listed for the business to ask for comment. No one answered the door, and when we called the unit number, we were hung up on.

According to the complaint, investigators found no records of services provided and no background checks for employees. Mongare told investigators timesheets were submitted verbally.

Investigators also say Mongare did not know some of the recipients she and her fiancée were billing for.

One client told investigators, "that when workers were present, they were on the phone while working."

Charging documents also state the business account was used for personal benefit several times for flights, Uber Eats and rides.

Despite the charges, state records show B&G's license remains active — a point that has drawn concern from Republican state Rep. Kristin Robbins, chair of the House Fraud Prevention Committee.

"Why do we not pause payments?" Robbins said.

In a statement, the Minnesota Department of Human Services said, "DHS has the authority to temporarily suspend a license if the license holder or controlling individual is the subject of a pending administrative, civil, or criminal investigation. DHS was recently made aware of the criminal charges against Gertrude Mongare and is evaluating next steps."

Robbins says the charges from Ellison's office is a step in the right direction, but she wants more to be done.

"Anytime we can take fraudsters out of the game, I am for it," she said.

Last week, Robbins sent a letter to Ellison's office seeking detailed reports on all cases charged and funds recovered.

New DHS Commissioner Shireen Gandhi said her office continues to strengthen programs by looking into new ways to fight fraud.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is proposing a legislative fix, shifting oversight responsibility from counties to the state. And GOP lawmakers are pushing to revive a bill that would create a new independent watchdog office.