How to watch: Gov. Tim Walz announces plan to reshape Minnesota's human services system

Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday is expected to unveil a proposal in an effort to transform Minnesota's human services system, which has been plagued by fraud.

Walz will join the new Department of Human Services Commissioner Shireen Gandhi to introduce the plan, which his office says will strengthen program integrity.



When: 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10

How to watch: Watch live on WCCO's Youtube and in the embedded player below.

11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10 How to watch: Watch live on WCCO's Youtube and in the embedded player below.

The plan comes as the federal government is withholding $259 million in Medicaid funding until the state lays out a plan to fight fraud. Walz, when he unveiled a legislative package aimed to root out fraud, called the pause "totally illegal and unprecedented."

The former Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson estimated there could be $9 billion in fraud, but the figure has never been verified. Gandhi, who was appointed permanent commissioner of DHS in late February, said the verified number so far is at least $300 million.

Director of Program Integrity Tim O'Malley, whom Walz tapped to investigate the causes of and identify solutions to the ongoing fraud problem, has said the issue dates back decades but is fixable.

