Minnesota Gov. Walz, AG Ellison to testify Wednesday at House Oversight Committee hearing on fraud

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are expected to testify Wednesday morning at a House Oversight Committee hearing on fraud and the "misuse" of federal funds in the state.

Lawmakers will also hear from a clergy member about the impact of Operation Metro Surge.

The hearing comes after Republicans launched an investigation into how Minnesota handled taxpayer dollars.

Former U.S. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson in December said the total amount of fraud in Minnesota's Medicaid programs could be $9 billion or more. Walz called Thompson's statement "sensationalism" and said that it doesn't "help" the state tackle the problem that he vowed to fix.

Early January, Republican Minnesota state representatives testified on Capitol Hill, claiming the governor knew about the fraud and accusing him of letting it spiral out of control.

GOP House Majority Leader Harry Niska says he wants to hear accountability from Walz and Ellison.

"If the governor respects Congress, I hope he is going to be forthcoming tomorrow," Niska said.

Walz defended his administration, accusing President Trump of "politicizing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans."

When asked about Wednesday's hearing, a spokesperson for Walz's office said, "The Governor takes Congress seriously, and his hope is that Congress will take Congress seriously."

Ellison's office says "he [Ellison] will encourage members of the committee to set partisan politics aside and work across party lines to fight fraud and protect Medicaid."

Lawmakers will also hear from Rev. Mariah Tollgaard, called on by Democrats as a witness. She will focus on the impacts of Operation Metro Surge.

"Fraud is being used as a pretext to scapegoat the most vulnerable among us and justification for the violent and cruel actions of Operation Metro Surge," she said.

She was one of many faith leaders arrested while protesting. She said that she felt it was her religious duty as a Christian to stand up for her neighbors amidst what she described as a federal occupation of her state.