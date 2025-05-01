Minnesotans rally around the state for immigrant and workers' rights on May Day

What Minnesotans rallied for during annual May Day demonstration

It was a movement from coast to coast, seen in the Twin Cities as the International Workers' Day rally drew hundreds to the Minnesota State Capitol, rallying for immigrant and workers' rights.

"I'm just with the people, fighting for what's right," said Karen Schmidt, who attended the rally from Blaine, Minnesota.

Some say new policies from the White House amount to attacks on organized labor and immigrants, making the May Day tradition of widespread demonstrations even more important.

"I'm for labor. As a solution, maybe this is a time for a general strike," said Keith Christensen, from Minneapolis.

But in a space of strong opinions, a group playing the bongos said keeping the peace was important.

"We've had great reaction. People dance," said Micki Rasmussen, who leads the group from Bloomington, Minnesota.

Crowds weren't only seen in Minnesota's capital city, but also over at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Attendees at the airport included Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Sara Nelson, the International President of the Association of Flight Attendants/CWA.

"I'm just happy to be here," Nelson told WCCO before speaking at the Capitol rally after her day at MSP. "It's exciting to be in a place with such rich labor history. That needs to be repeated right now."