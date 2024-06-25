Minnesota's fourth marijuana dispensary opens near Red Wing

Cannabis dispensary opens an hour outside the Twin Cities

PRAIRIE ISLAND INDIAN COMMUNITY, Minn. — Minnesota's fourth marijuana dispensary is now open just about an hour from the Twin Cities.

Island Pezi, which means "grass" in the Dakota language, is on Prairie Island Indian Community land in Welch, owned and operated by the tribal nation.

"Being able to diversify our economy and bring in other revenue sources for our community that relies on these type of businesses to have our government function is very important," said Blake Johnson, the president of Prairie Island CBH Inc.

Johnson says the money made from the dispensary will go toward healthcare and education for the tribe.

The shop employs about three dozen people.

"We have a couple [tribe] members that have never had a job before," Johnson said. "This opportunity gives them that, and they're excited to be employed."

The business has a quirk, though. The Prairie Island people don't yet grow or cultivate marijuana on their own.

They've entered a unique business arrangement to stock their shelves. They buy flower from the White Earth Nation.

"Long time ago, tribes used to have intertribal agreements to trade goods," Johnson said. "It helps support each other and be able to move in a way that is good for everybody."

Minnesota's Native American tribes have been first into this budding industry, and until the floodgates of competition eventually open, Johnson says they're excited about being able to immediately supply Minnesotans.

Island Pezi will have a grand opening celebration on Saturday.