Manufactured home park residents fighting for bill of rights in Minnesota

On Thursday, several people met with two lawmakers at the Minnesota State Capitol to kick off a campaign to organize manufactured home park residents to address what they say are skyrocketing rents and unsafe living conditions.

They are placing blame on out-of-state private equity firms that have been purchasing these communities over the past five years.

State Sen. Liz Boldon and state Rep. Matt Norris, both Democrats, were authors of a bill introduced earlier this year that would cap annual lot rent increases to 3%, and give residents a chance to purchase the lot they live on.

Gwen Elliott, who lives in a manufactured home park community in Blaine, said her rent went up more than 40% in the past five years.

"I had to go back to work after 30 years of hard work at UPS to afford my lot rent now," Elliot said.

Sammi Silver, who lives in a Lake Elmo community, said she's in a similar situation.

"When my lot rent goes up, I can't just leave, it's not that simple. My home isn't truly mobile," Silver said. "It costs thousands of dollars to move, and most parks won't even take a house over five years old."

Over the next several weeks, hundreds of manufactured home park residents will be holding forums with lawmakers in at least 10 districts across the state.