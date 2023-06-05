Watch CBS News
Minnesota man takes home $120K in World Series of Poker victory

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man can now call himself a poker world champion.

Ian Matakis claimed victory in an online World Series of Poker event early Monday morning.

He won the $500 buy-in No-Limit Hod'em Bankroll Builder, bringing home just over $120,000 in winnings.

The tournament is part of the World Series of Poker, which wraps up with a $10,000 buy-in main event with a top prize payout of several million dollars. 

First published on June 5, 2023 / 1:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

