Minnesota man takes home $120K in World Series of Poker victory

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man can now call himself a poker world champion.

Ian Matakis claimed victory in an online World Series of Poker event early Monday morning.

He won the $500 buy-in No-Limit Hod'em Bankroll Builder, bringing home just over $120,000 in winnings.

The tournament is part of the World Series of Poker, which wraps up with a $10,000 buy-in main event with a top prize payout of several million dollars.