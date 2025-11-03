Minnesota man arrested in Iowa after fatal double shooting charged with murder

A Minnesota man whom authorities arrested in Iowa after naming him as a suspect in a double homicide is charged with murder.

The 45-year-old man is charged with one count of second-degree murder, according to court documents filed in Brown County on Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, a boy called 911 early Sunday morning to say his mom's ex-boyfriend — the 45-year-old — broke into their house and shot his mother.

Responding officers found two people shot to death at the home in Hanska, Minnesota, which is about 30 miles west of Mankato.

The boy told investigators he awoke to yelling and heard a gunshot, then opened his bedroom door and saw the 45-year-old. The man pointed a gun at the boy, the complaint said, and told him to go back to his room.

The man's brother later called police and said he confessed to the killings in a text message, according to the complaint.

Authorities arrested the man in Letts, Iowa, about 340 miles from the site of the killings, nearly 12 hours after the boy's 911 call. He remains in custody in Iowa.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.