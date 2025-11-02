Minnesota man arrested in Iowa hours after fatal double shooting, sheriff says

A southern Minnesota man wanted in connection to a double homicide overnight Sunday was taken into custody in Iowa after an hourslong manhunt.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said the 45-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a 32-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man inside a residence in Hanska, Minnesota, which is located about 30 miles west of Mankato.

Authorities said a boy called 911 at about 4:22 a.m. to report his mom's former boyfriend "broke into their house and shot his mom."

The sheriff's office said the man was taken into custody around 4:12 p.m. near Letts, Iowa, which is about in 340 miles southeast of Hanska, Minnesota.

"[The suspect] was seen in Washington County," said Louisa County Sheriff Brandon Marquard. "Washington County deputies followed this individual into Louisa County near Letts, where we also intercepted ... when they started to try to pull him over, even before that, he took off at a high rate of speed. A chase ended up here, where our deputy ended up pitting the individual. He did get out on foot through the field here. He was taken into custody."

The identities of the victims have not been released, and WCCO typically doesn't name suspects unless they've been formally charged with a crime.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.