Minnesota lawmakers approve study of potential magic mushroom pilot program

Minnesota has legalized marijuana. Could magic mushrooms be next?

It sounds like something out of the '70s: tripping on magic mushrooms to improve your mental health. But just ask Army veteran Stefan Egan, who says after five overseas combat tours, he became suicidal. Then, under supervision, he tried magic mushrooms.

"I'm alive, that's it, pure and pure and simple. I would not be here had I not done what I did and found the access I needed," Egan said.

Egan testified before legislative committees, as did other patients who said magic mushrooms helped with what had been untreatable depression, PTSD, addiction and other mental illnesses.

Supporters had hoped the Legislature would green-light a pilot program to study the benefits.

What the legislature passed stops short of that, but it does authorize the Office of Cannabis Management to research and submit a report about a potential pilot program by January.

Rochester Rep. Andy Smith, who sponsored the bill, says he is optimistic that a multimillion-dollar pilot program will get the green light in next year's session.