Minnesota House approves bill that legalizes psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use

The Minnesota House approved a pilot program that would legalize psychedelic mushrooms in the state for therapeutic use.

The provision, which received broad bipartisan support, was tacked on as an amendment to a broader health package that passed Thursday. The pilot would be open to 1,000 Minnesotans 21 or older with qualifying medical conditions like PTSD, chronic pain, substance use disorder and more.

Research from Johns Hopkins University shows signs that the so-called "magic mushrooms" with psilocybin can relieve major depression, ease anxiety and even help with alcohol use disorder.

It's why supporters across the political spectrum want Minnesota to legalize a pilot program for therapeutic use, which would happen under supervision in a regulated environment. The state Office of Cannabis Management, which regulates legal adult-use sales of marijuana, would be the key oversight authority and evaluate the program's effectiveness. The program is a recommendation of a task force that studied this issue.

"This program is a very conservative, slow entrance into this new area of psychedelic medicine," said Rep. Andy Smith, DFL-Rochester.

The Senate passed its own version of the larger health bill so both chambers will have to find compromise before session ends May 18.

If the Legislature ultimately signs off on this pilot program and DFL Gov. Tim Walz signs it into law, Minnesota would be the fourth state in the country to legalize psychedelic mushrooms in supervised settings. Colorado, New Mexico and Oregon have similar laws.

Supporters also noted that the Trump Administration is open to further study of psychedelics and $50 million in federal money is on the table for research. The bill instructs the Office of Cannabis Management to seek those funds.

"This is a really good pilot program, and it's buoyed by the fact that the Trump Administration came out and said that there's a new openness to programs like this," said Rep. Max Rymer, R-North Branch. "It's a very careful entry into this."



There's a separate proposal at the capitol that would decriminalize personal use and possession of psilocybin for adults 21 and older.