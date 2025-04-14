Watch CBS News
Minnesota Lynx acquire another first-round pick in 2026 WNBA draft after trade with Chicago Sky

The Minnesota Lynx are without a first-round pick in Monday night's WNBA draft, but will have plenty of ammunition next year. 

On Sunday, the Lynx announced that the team traded its No. 11 pick to the Chicago Sky. In exchange, the Lynx will have the Sky's first-round pick in 2026. 

In this year's draft, the Lynx now have the No. 15 and No. 24 picks in the second round and the No. 37 pick in the third round. 

CBS Sports gave the Lynx a B+ grade for the trade, noting that the team is bringing back nearly the entire roster and anyone picked at No. 11 would have a difficult time making the roster.

The draft is being held in New York City. It's the 29th draft in the league's history. 

Minnesota native Paige Bueckers — the UConn Huskies' star player who helped the team to its 12th national championship — is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings.

Note: Video is from Feb. 2, 2025.

