Immigration enforcement operation to be in focus as Minnesota Legislature returns for session

The ongoing federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota is poised to take center stage at the State Capitol in two weeks when the Legislature returns.

Operation Metro Surge sent 3,000 immigration agents to the state in what the federal government calls the largest immigration enforcement operation in history, leading to chaotic clashes between protestors and officers and the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, by immigration agents in a matter of days last month.

The scenes in Minneapolis have fueled national debate about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactics and sparked calls for reforms. As Congress weighs the latter amid a partial government shutdown over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, Democrats in both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature vow to introduce proposals of their own aimed at community support for immigrants and immigrant-owned businesses, and accountability for immigration agents they believe are acting outside the bounds of the law.

"We certainly hope that ICE is gone by the time we get back in session. That's our call today," said Rep. Jamie Long, House DFL floor leader, at a Jan. 21 press conference, before the shooting of Pretti. "But if they're not, this could be happening in real time while we're in session, and we could be confronting this continued invasion of our state and the continued unconstitutional, illegal actions that we're seeing affront our citizens, so that is going to be something we're going to have to address."

Among DFL lawmakers' ideas are allowing Minnesotans to sue for damages if their civil rights are violated; banning federal agents from wearing masks; and requiring that they use marked cars when they detain people.

Others would provide rental assistance to people who are too scared to go to work, boost mental health programs and implement an eviction moratorium.

For any of these measures to pass, they will need bipartisan support in a divided Capitol where Republicans and Democrats equally share power in a tied House.

Democrats also admit that enforcing some of the proposals may not be possible considering limits on a state's power over federal officers.

"We need to reinforce to our law enforcement, state and local law enforcement, that if you are in the state of Minnesota, this is what we expect," said Rep. Leigh Finke, a DFLer who plans to author bills on masks and ICE vehicles. "So I do believe we cannot force them to do anything, but we can highlight the fact that there is no law that binds these people."

GOP House Speaker Lisa Demuth, who is also seeking the Republican nomination for governor, on Monday said it's too soon to know — without seeing specific bill language — what, if anything, Republicans would support. But she acknowledged it will be a topic generating "a lot of conversation" on both sides of the aisle.

Demuth suggested House Republicans may revive legislation brought forward last year that would prohibit local governments from implementing policies or rules restricting cooperation with immigration agents.

Minneapolis and St. Paul, for example, have separation ordinances. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says it works with ICE, but local county jails have varying policies about honoring ICE detainers — or requests from the agency for notice if an undocumented immigrant is to be released or to hold them for longer until federal agents can take them into custody.

"It is the leaders in each community that directs how involved they can be. And when law enforcement, because of mayors or police chiefs or whoever is giving direction, that doesn't necessarily allow them to do just their regular traffic control, crowd control, it is harder for those agents. Our communities have to work together," said Demuth.

It's a shorter legislative session this year and lawmakers do not need to pass a must-do budget because they approved a two-year spending plan last year.

The Legislature will also likely discuss gun control and school safety measures in the wake of the Annunciation shooting last August that killed two students and injured 28 others.