Minnesota bill would allow U.S. citizens to sue for compensation if ICE violates their civil rights

A Minnesota lawmaker is proposing a bill that would pave the way for people to sue for compensation when federal officials violate their civil rights.

WCCO has seen property damage, damage to cars and U.S. citizens being arrested during the surge of ICE agents in Minnesota.

"What we can do at the state level is try to provide civil remedies so that someone could sue to get access to damage," said DFL state Rep. Jamie Long. "So for example, agents have been breaking car windows to try to pull out U.S. citizens, so they could sue to get damages."

Long said the bill he introduced wouldn't change what's happening across the state. But if it gets passed and signed into law, it could provide relief later.

"We've seen so much harm in our communities, and it often feels hopeless to folks," he said. "And so what we're trying to do is say no, there is accountability. There is the ability, at least, for individual citizens to seek redress for their own harms and to try to have the federal government make them whole."

Five states — California, Maine, Massachusetts, Illinois and New Jersey — have similar laws on the books. Legislation is pending in Wisconsin and New York.

But with a divided legislature with a tied Minnesota House, Long's bill could be difficult to pass.

"We're hoping, I'm hoping, that there would be bipartisan support for this. The concept of protecting our constitutional rights should be universally supported by our colleagues," he said.

The session begins on Feb. 17.