Minnesota lawmakers looking into how federal funding cuts could impact state infrastructure

Minnesota lawmakers to review how federal funding cuts could affect state’s infrastructure

Minnesota's infrastructure is in the spotlight at the State Capitol on Tuesday.

Lawmakers will take a closer look at the Trump administration's potential impacts to major funding to fix the state's roads and bridges.

Minnesota is set to get billions of dollars in federal funding for infrastructure improvements, money that was already approved by Congress until the Trump administration put it on hold.

The funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the bipartisan infrastructure bill Congress passed in 2021.

That bill set aside $4.8 billion for Minnesota over the course of a five-year period. It included things like $300 million to fix the state's bridges, $302 million to improve highway safety, $68 million to improve EV charging infrastructure and much more.

Capital Investment Committee Co-Chair Rep. Fue Lee is holding a hearing to take a deeper look into how the Trump administration's actions are jeopardizing funding for bonding projects across the state and how costs to improve Minnesota's infrastructure have gone up over time. That hearing is at 10:15 a.m.