Lane splitting law goes into effect next summer in Minnesota

By Kirsten Mitchell

ST. PAUL, Minn. — It's been a deadly few days for motorcyclists on Minnesota roads. Three motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes on Thursday in a 10-hour span. Saturday afternoon, another motorcyclist was killed

While each crash was different, safety advocates say it's a reminder of the dangers of riding on the road. 

"The younger riders are buying more performance-oriented, faster, motorcycles. So arguably, you've got to be able to ride better if you're riding faster," said Jed Duncan. 

Duncan has been teaching people how to ride a motorcycle for 25 years and founded Rider Academy in St. Paul.  

"The population is changing a little bit. So we've got younger people coming in who didn't have the advantage of riding in the country, getting that skill set, so we have people in school seven days a week now," Duncan said.

Duncan Brockway, a 17-year-old, was learning the rules of the road Sunday during a course. 

"You've gotta be 10 steps ahead of everyone else, because people in cars, running into someone else, you're probably fine, you run into someone on a bike not so much," Brockway said.

Next summer, a new law will take effect allowing motorcyclists to share lanes with vehicles, known as "lane splitting" or "lane filtering." The motorcyclists need to stay under 25 miles per hour and not exceed 15 miles per hour faster than the car next to them. 

"It's really only going to be happening in bumper-to-bumper or slow-moving traffic, and in those situations when motorcyclists are forced to stay in their own lane, oftentimes get rear-ended and injured, so this is actually safer," Duncan said.

Duncan is in favor of the law and says it will help ease congestion. Drivers who try to block motorcyclists could face penalties. The state will be educating drivers and motorcyclists about the change ahead of July 1, 2025.
 
"The fact that it's legal doesn't mean you have to do it. It's just another choice riders can make," Duncan said.

Minnesota is the sixth state to legalize lane filtering or lane splitting.

Kirsten Mitchell joined the WCCO team as a reporter in November of 2021. A Saint Paul native, Kirsten is proud to tell stories in her home state. She graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (Go Gophs!) and interned at WCCO during her time there.

