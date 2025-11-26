Minnesota's Karen community "in shock" over TPS termination

Plans are in the works to end deportation protections for Minnesotans who fled Myanmar, formerly known as Burma.

The TPS for Myanmar will expire January 26.

"I think everybody's still in shock," said Christopher Tunbaw, owner and chef of Mandalay Kitchen.

Tunbaw's St. Paul restaurant brings traditional Myanmar cuisine to the Twin Cities.

As a small boy, he was forced to flee his homeland. He lived in a Thai refugee camp before coming to St. Paul 25 years ago.

"I still remember when the military came maybe approximately a mile or two from where my home was, and they shell with artillery day and night to force the people out," said Tunbaw.

Tunbaw is one of roughly 20,000 Karen living in Minnesota.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced people with temporary protected status from Tunbaw's homeland would have to return. There are just shy of 4,000 people nationwide from Myanmar who would have TPS revoked. It's unclear how many in Minnesota would be impacted.

Secretary Kristi Noem said "The situation in Burma has improved enough that it is safe for Burmese citizens to return home..."

"I'm baffled to why the administration wants to end the TPS protection program," said Tunbaw. "It's almost like sending them to their fate."

Myanmar remains in a bloody civil war following a 2021 military coup.

"The military is as worse as like an administration in North Korea," said Tunbaw.

"Most smart people who are equipped with the facts are in the consensus that 'no, it is not only not safe, it is extremely dangerous," said Alice Buckner, executive director of the Karen Organization of Minnesota.

Tunbaw hopes federal officials have a change of heart.

"Hope that they could overturn this ruling and keep the people safe until the administration in Myanmar can prove that they want a genuine democracy."