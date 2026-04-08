Minnesota businesses opening doors for workers with autism thanks to specialized education, training

April is Autism Acceptance Month, and businesses across the Twin Cities are opening doors for workers with autism through partnerships with a college program providing specialized education and training.

Inside Lunds & Byerlys, you'll hear the familiar beeps of scanned groceries, and feel a warm greeting from cashiers.

Graham Wagner and Ann Meehan are both graduates of Minnesota Independence College and Community, or MICC, where job training meets independence.

For operations manager Nina Erman, what stands out isn't difference — it's dependability.

"They are fantastic. Graham is the heart and soul of the store. He's never in a bad mood. He's always smiling," Erman said. "Ann has this thirst for curiosity about everything we do in the store."

Adults with autism face steep barriers to employment even as they bring strengths like focus, reliability and attention to details. MICC aims to close the gap not by placing students in jobs, but by preparing them to earn them.

"Our individuals are finding their own jobs," said Melissa Hudson, MICC's director of programs. "We're there for that little extra support and to really just help and guide them and support them through that process."

On the floor, that partnership translates into confidence.

"This allows me to just be social with customers and employees and people I come across with here on a daily basis," Wagner said.

Meehan didn't always imagine herself in this role.

"I never thought that I would be a cashier because I have a hard time counting change. But these registers help," Meehan said. "I like meeting all the new customers and then just seeing everyone's faces."

Today, she's not only working — she's living independently.

"Now I can live on my own, and then I can go places on my own without my parents," she said.

They both say employers may be underestimating what neurodivergent workers bring.

"People with autism or learning disabilities can be some of the hardest-working people. We can be on time, we can have a great work ethic," Wagner said.

"Just because we have a disability, it doesn't mean that we can't do anything. We can do anything that we try," Meehan said.

Ninety-nine percent of MICC participants are employed by graduation.