Jazz singer Bernadette Spray is using her art to foster autism awareness

Earlier this year, Twin Cities jazz singer Bernadette Spray received a Creative Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board with the aim of raising autism awareness.

Spray, 25, says she was diagnosed at age 2, the earliest autism is typically it's detected.

"I struggle with, like, communication. So specifically, I have challenges with verbal and nonverbal social cues," Spray said.

Autism is a condition that can impact how individuals perceive and interact with the world around them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 1 in 31 8-year-old children have autism nationally. In Minnesota, it's 1 in 28.

Five years after her diagnosis, Spray discovered a world outside of her autism.

"I was around 7 when I started singing," she said. "What I love about jazz is that it's so improvisational."

Earlier this year, she received a Creative Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.

Bernadette Spray Joanne Brownrigg/WCCO

"It's to raise autism awareness throughout the community," Spray said. "I have speeches in between my songs, and in one of my speeches I talk about autism."

Money raised goes to various organizations, like The Arc Minnesota. Spray will perform at The Arc's benefit show Tuesday night at 7th St. Entry in downtown Minneapolis.

"The Arc Minnesota is an organization that works to promote and protect the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Nik Sorensen with The Arc. "I think [Spray is] very talented. I'm very excited to have her doing this benefit for The Arc."

"I just feel so excited to be raising money for this incredible organization," Spray said.

It's a benefit not only to raise autism awareness, but to entertain, educate and inspire others to not let anything hold them back in life.

"Aim high, live your dream and dreams will come true some day," she said.

Doors open for Tuesday's benefit concert at 7 p.m. and the performance begins at 8 p.m. Click here for tickets and more information.