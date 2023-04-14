Minnesota House passes bill that would expand voter access

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House Thursday evening passed a sweeping elections bill dubbed the "Democracy for the People Act."

The bill allows those ages 16 and 17 to pre-register to vote, creates a permanent absentee ballot list and implements automatic voter registration.

Twenty-two states and Washington, D.C. have automatic voter registration, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The act also would require voting instructions and sample ballots to be provided in non-English languages.

"Our legislation will strengthen the freedom to vote, protect our democratic institutions and Minnesota voters, and empower voters, not corporations or wealthy special interests in our elections," House Speaker Melissa Hortman said.

GOP lawmakers expressed concern with the campaign finance changes, which include expanding what types of independent expenditures need disclosure. It also prohibits foreign-influence corporations from making direct contributions.

"The Protect Democracy Act feels a little more like 'let's protect democratic victories' act," Rep. Paul Torkelson said.

The bill passed 70-57.