DFL lawmakers push voting package at Capitol that would expand access, protect poll workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Newly empowered Democrats in the state legislature vow to increase voter access to the polls and protect the people who administer the state's elections, introducing a slate of proposals that Minnesota's election chief says will usher in a "next generation democracy."

"Part of the reason [Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon] was the top vote-getter in the state of Minnesota was because democracy was clearly on the ballot and voters said what we want is an inclusive democracy that centers our voices," said Rep. Emma Greenman, DFL-Minneapolis. "Now is a voter mandate and a real urgency to do this work."

DFL leaders say action on voting is among top priorities this session now that they have taken control of both the House and Senate. Greenman, a voting rights attorney, is the lead author of legislation that includes many longtime DFL ideas to "modernize" the state's election laws: Restoring the right to vote for people with felony convictions who are still on probation or parole; allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote; and automatic voter registration when getting a state I.D. or signing up for medical assistance.

All these policies -- dubbed the "Democracy for the People Act" -- have the backing of DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon, who during a news conference Monday asked lawmakers to act. Opting out instead of opting in to vote when working with state agencies could impact 450,000 Minnesotans with either new or updated voter registrations, he said.

"[Voters] sent us a message and they gave us direction to build on our Minnesota success story as a leader in elections and voting to further expand access, to erase disparities and to continue to innovate," the secretary said.

Twenty-two states and Washington, D.C. have automatic voter registration, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. There are an estimated 575,000 eligible, but unregistered voters in Minnesota, said David Maeda, Minnesota director of elections.

Some of these proposals have faced Republican resistance in a divided legislature in the past. That's likely to happen again, but Democrats don't need their help in passing them.

CBS

Past GOP proposals have included requiring a photo I.D. to vote and implementing the use of provisional ballots for people who both register and vote on Election Day.

"Minnesota has long-standing practice of only changing election laws on a bipartisan basis, and the fact that my colleagues across the aisle are more interested in passing their hyper-partisan wish lists than they are in finding common ground on our elections is a disservice to all voters," said Sen. Mark Koran, R-North Branch, who is the ranking Republican on the Senate Elections Committee.

Protecting election workers

Simon also urged the legislature to enhance protections for the state's 30,000 election workers, who've faced heightened threats and intimidation since the 2020 presidential election, which former President Donald Trump falsely claimed was "stolen" from him.

"During the 2020 election cycle, election administrators face seemingly insurmountable challenges that the pandemic had brought forth," said Katie Smith, director of elections and voter services with Minneapolis. "And after that election cycle, we should have been celebrating. We should have been rewarding our achievements. But unfortunately, a number of people in my position were instead faced with something different. They were faced with adversity."

That bill, yet to be formally introduced this year but was filed last year, would prohibit intimidation and publishing election worker's personal information without their consent, known as "doxing." It would also forbid obstruction of election administration, including canvassing of votes.

If found guilty, a person could be convicted of a gross misdemeanor and face civil penalties.

"They serve on the frontlines of our democracy and increasingly they face threats and intimidation just for doing their work. That is unacceptable," Simon said. "And we need to make it clear that this behavior is not tolerated anywhere in Minnesota."

Simon has also pitched state reimbursement to local governments for administering a presidential nominating primary, which first began in 2020 in Minnesota. He also said lawmakers should pass a bill allowing the state to more easily use federal funds designed to replace voting systems and improve election administration.