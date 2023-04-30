Minnesota Horse Expo helps people "look at horses differently"

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – A three-day expo targeting lovers of all things horses successfully drew a strong crowd to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, despite rain and cold weather.

The Minnesota Horse Expo, presented by the Minnesota Horse Council, featured vendors, training classes and live performances.

Instructor Michelle Jerry, who operates Hearts and Hooves in northern Minnesota, says the weekend is about introducing others to the benefits of loving and caring for horses.

"This is my true passion," Jerry said. "The stuff that I've done at expo this weekend, this is stuff I do in my arena every single day."

Jerry hosted several seminars over the weekend, all centered around helping to train and tame horses, while helping owners in the process.

"These are our best teachers, they are," she said. "If we let the horses be our teachers, we'll learn way more."

Other instructors came from out of state, like Ivy Starnes, who traveled from Texas to instruct others how to properly train horses to gait.

"I love teaching people and seeing the change in horses in just a few sessions," Starnes said. "You can see the lightbulb moments for the horses and for the people when they come to the sessions."

In its 41st year, the expo still prides itself on bringing others together.

"I think that people are looking at horses differently," Jerry said. "When you look at horses differently, you'll see them differently."