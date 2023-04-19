Minnesota Zoo's new, elevated Treetop Trail opens in July

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A new trail opening at the Minnesota Zoo this summer will give visitors a new perspective on some of its most popular animals.

The zoo announced Wednesday the Treetop Trail will open to the public Friday, July 28. The 1.25-mile trail, which brings guests 32 feet above the ground, is the world's longest elevated pedestrian loop, the zoo said.

Minnesota Zoo

Visitors will see tigers, moose, bison, birds and other animals from the heightened trail.

"The Treetop Trail marks a new chapter for the Minnesota Zoo," Minnesota Zoo Director and Foundation President John Frawley said. "As we look ahead to the Zoo's next 45 years, the Treetop Trail is a major step in furthering connections to nature and animals in an accessible and immersive way."

The Treetop Trail's construction integrated the retired monorail track and took about a year to build. The entrance will feature a new habitat featuring native Minnesotan species, including the trail's ambassador, a porcupine named Quillber.