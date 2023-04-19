Watch CBS News
Consumer

Minnesota Zoo's new, elevated Treetop Trail opens in July

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House passes environmental omnibus bill
Minnesota House passes environmental omnibus bill 00:39

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A new trail opening at the Minnesota Zoo this summer will give visitors a new perspective on some of its most popular animals.

The zoo announced Wednesday the Treetop Trail will open to the public Friday, July 28. The 1.25-mile trail, which brings guests 32 feet above the ground, is the world's longest elevated pedestrian loop, the zoo said.

treetop-trail-at-the-minnesota-zoo.jpg
Minnesota Zoo

Visitors will see tigers, moose, bison, birds and other animals from the heightened trail.

"The Treetop Trail marks a new chapter for the Minnesota Zoo," Minnesota Zoo Director and Foundation President John Frawley said. "As we look ahead to the Zoo's next 45 years, the Treetop Trail is a major step in furthering connections to nature and animals in an accessible and immersive way."

READ MORE: 4 big cats from "Tiger King" zoo move to Minnesota sanctuary

The Treetop Trail's construction integrated the retired monorail track and took about a year to build. The entrance will feature a new habitat featuring native Minnesotan species, including the trail's ambassador, a porcupine named Quillber. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 6:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.