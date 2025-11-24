Minnesota's 2025 holiday lights season is underway. Here are some notable displays to check out.

As snow starts to fall and the holiday season begins, there are plenty of opportunities across Minnesota to enjoy some twinkling light displays.

Below is a list of holiday light displays across Minnesota:

Bentleyville "Tour of Lights"

The iconic show that illuminates downtown Duluth with 5 million twinkling lights is back. This year, organizers say there's a new gift shop, lollipop farm display and displays of Minnesota landmarks.

Dates: Nov. 22 - Dec. 27

Nov. 22 - Dec. 27 Hours: Sunday - Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday - Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Price: Free

Glow Holiday Festival

The Glow Holiday Festival at CHS Field in St. Paul is a family-friendly event with a slide, a zip line and millions of lights.

Dates: Nov. 20 - Jan. 4, 2026

Nov. 20 - Jan. 4, 2026 Hours: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Price: $12.75 for children ages 3-12, $21.75 for everyone ages 13 and up. WCCO

Kiwanis Holiday Lights

The holiday light display in Mankato also serves as a drop-off site for nonperishable food items, which organizers say will go to people in need. The festivities will open with a parade on Nov. 28 and live reindeer will be on site through the end of December.

Dates: Nov. 28 - Dec. 31

Nov. 28 - Dec. 31 Hours: Sunday - Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday - Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Price: Free

Magic of Lights

The drive-through display at Viking Lakes in Eagan features holiday scenes and characters, as well as light-up dinosaurs.

Dates: Nov. 21 - Jan. 3, 2026

Nov. 21 - Jan. 3, 2026 Hours: Monday - Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday - Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday - Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday - Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Price: Tickets start at $31.05 per vehicle

Sever's Holiday Lights

The farm in Shakopee in known for its corn maze, but also puts on a dazzling holiday light display every year. Visitors can drive through the 2-mile course and buy festive food and drinks from vendors.

Dates: Nov. 27 - Dec. 28

Nov. 27 - Dec. 28 Hours: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Price: Starts at $10

Winter lights at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

The lights completely take over the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum garden and indoor areas. This year, organizers say the botanical-themed displays highlight the University of Minnesota's plant introductions and innovations. There's also a new indoor forest of evergreen trees at the Oswald Visitor Center and Snyder Building.