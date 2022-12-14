Minnesota Governor's Residence open for holiday tours

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 110-year-old Minnesota Governor's Residence on St. Paul's Summit Avenue is all decked out for the holidays.

And if you're interested in taking a tour, the doors will be open to the public this Friday and Saturday.

CBS

Volunteers are on hand to answer questions in each room on the first and lower levels.

It's free, but you need to make a reservation online. Click here for more information.