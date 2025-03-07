Minnesota governor, Ontario premier in talks amid energy surcharge threat

Minnesota, along with Michigan and New York, are at risk of getting slapped with a 25% surcharge for electricity from Ontario if President Trump's ongoing tariff war doesn't end by Monday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says when Minnesotans see their energy bills jump significantly in a month, don't call him if they have a problem with it. He urges residents to instead call Gov. Tim Walz, their U.S. representative or President Trump to complain.

"If we have to, we won't hesitate to increase the charge or shut the electricity off completely," Ford wrote on social media Tuesday.

Walz and Ford have reportedly been in talks, with Walz posting to social media earlier this week saying the two sides are trying to find a way through this unnecessary and costly trade war.

"While the President may not value the partnerships that contribute billions of dollars to our economy, Minnesota does," Walz said.

Ford says they've been left with no choice.

"I have a great relationship with the governors of New York and Michigan and Minnesota. Just got off the phone yesterday with Gov. Walz and what a gentleman he is," Ford said. "I'm going to put a 25% tariff on electricity, the 1.5 million homes and businesses until Monday, until President Trump drops these tariffs. That's the last thing I want to do."

Twenty-five-percent tariffs were supposed to go into effect on imports from both Canada and Mexico. Instead, many goods, including cars, will be exempt for one month.

Canada pulled back on some of its retaliatory tariffs in response. Ontario, however, is moving forward with its proposed electricity hike potentially coming this Monday.

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Trump's move "a very dumb thing to do," and said he would immediately impose a $30 billion counter-tariff on imported U.S. goods, amounting to $155 billion worth of American products within the next three weeks.