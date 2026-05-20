Gov. Tim Walz visits embattled HCMC hospital to tout hundreds of millions in state funding

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz went to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis Wednesday to talk about how the state is going to help the hospital financially.

On Sunday night, the Minnesota Legislature approved $205 million in one-time state funding for HCMC — the state's busiest Level 1 trauma center — and established a $500 million reserve fund that can be used by state hospitals in crisis if they meet the strict requirements.

"I have stressed to all, especially those folks working here, we understand this is a first step. We understand that it is not the end and then to walk away," Walz said. "I think also the silver lining in this is a lot of Minnesotans now understand the critical nature of this. And it puts it in perspective that when the federal government is unable to get things done or passes things like H.R. 1, the impact becomes very personal for people all across Minnesota."

Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis. WCCO

The bill also includes guardrails on HCMC operations and creates a governing board to monitor hospital operations. The bill, however, didn't include a proposed extension of the Hennepin County sales tax that helped fund Target Field construction. That proposal also aimed to increase the 0.15% tax to 1%.

HCMC expects to lose $50 million this year, and its deficit could reach $1.7 billion over the next decade, meaning the hospital may have to go back to the Legislature in the future for more help.

Next year's legislative session will likely involve a renewed push to safeguard healthcare centers across Minnesota.