How to watch: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz talks end-of-session deal with lawmakers

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to speak on Thursday after announcing an end-of-session deal with leaders in the state Legislature.

Wednesday night, days before the Legislature's mandatory adjournment, Walz and leaders announced a bipartisan agreement that includes funding for Hennepin County Medical Center, one-time relief to taxpayers, lower car registration fees and more.

Sources tell WCCO the deal includes a one-time $205 million funding boost for HCMC, which hospital leaders have repeatedly said will close without aid. It also creates a $500 million hospital reserve account to stave off future shortfalls.

Walz is expected to discuss the deal at an 11:30 a.m. news conference.

How to watch Walz's news conference on end-of-session deal

What: Walz discusses end-of-session deal

Walz discusses end-of-session deal Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m. Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device, or on YouTube.

This marks the final session of Walz's tenure as governor; he reneged on his run for a third term in January amid repeated attacks from state and federal Republicans over fraud in Minnesota.

One outstanding issue as the session winds down: gun reform. Minnesota House Democrats have accused Republican Speaker Lisa Demuth of holding a gun control bill that already passed the Senate hostage. They are threatening a sit-in if Demuth doesn't let the bill on the floor for a vote. Demuth has said the bill needs to pass through committees before coming to the floor.