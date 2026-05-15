Bill making grooming a felony passes unanimously in Minnesota Senate

A bill to make grooming a crime passed unanimously in the Minnesota Senate Friday morning.

The bill makes grooming a felony offense, requires licensing boards to be notified if a teacher is charged with grooming and updates training on mandatory reporting. It also allows the Department of Education to investigate grooming for more than the current three-year look-back.

The legislation follows a WCCO investigation, in which Hannah LoPresto shared what she called grooming and sexual assault by her high school band director.

The Minnesota House unanimously passed the bill, authored by Republican Rep. Peggy Bennett, in late April.

The House still needs to concur and update some of the language in the bill before it heads to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature.