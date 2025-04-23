How to watch: Gov. Tim Walz's 2025 State of the State will address federal woes, Minnesota's way forward

What to expect from Gov. Tim Walz’s 2025 State of the State address

Wednesday night at the State Capitol, DFL Gov. Tim Walz will speak to state lawmakers and Minnesotans in his State of the State address.

The state constitution requires the governor give the annual speech and it comes at a crucial time, with just weeks left in the legislative session.

Walz has been in office for the last six years and he's expected to reflect on what he sees as his accomplishments in that time and what's to come — working on the next two-year state budget with the Legislature and an uncertain future ahead with federal funding cuts.

Walz will address lawmakers at 7 p.m. in the House chamber — a departure from last year, when he took the speech on the road to Owatonna High School.

A spokesperson says he will discuss how Minnesota has become a state that values and protects security, opportunity and freedom, but will also underscore what he calls the chaos and turmoil of the Trump administration.

In the previous two years, Democrats controlled both chambers of the legislature and Walz was in office. With the trifecta, they accomplished big progressive priorities.

This year looks different: Minnesota is back to a divided government and the governor is expected to highlight that it's possible for Minnesotans to find a "better way" to govern than what we're seeing in Washington.

Because of the tied state House and DFL-controlled Senate, lawmakers will be forced to find compromise with each other as they hash out the next two-year budget. GOP House Speaker Lisa Demuth said she hopes Walz will use the time to bring everyone together at this crucial time, with one month until session ends.

How to watch Gov. Tim Walz's 2025 State of the State address

What: Gov. Tim Walz's 2025 State of the State address

Date: April 23, 2025

April 23, 2025 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Minnesota State Capitol – St. Paul

Minnesota State Capitol – St. Paul Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device, or on WCCO's YouTube page.