Minnesota EV owners say tab renewal prices are exorbitant

Part of the end-of-session deal in the Minnesota Legislature rolls back skyrocketing tab renewal fees.

Those fees have electric vehicle owners especially revved up.

EVs are multiplying on Minnesota roads, even after federal rebates ended last year. But taxes and increasing costs for tabs may slow purchases.

"EV drivers, of course, are willing to pay their fair share to maintain our roads and bridges, but I think the Legislature overshot the mark a bit in 2025," Brendan Jordan with Drive Electric Minnesota said.

Jordan said in 2025, Minnesota legislators raised surcharges and tab fees for electric vehicles. Those changes took effect Jan. 1 of this year, leaving many EV owners with sticker shock.

"It seems pretty ridiculous so right now we're just trying to figure out getting the cost and getting it paid," Josie, an EV owner, said.

Drivers like Josie say the change hurts. The mother of three bought her electric car about two years ago. She says she understands the taxes, but, "If they're going to continue to raise them, maybe they should look into incentives for EV drivers."

Republican lawmakers Wednesday night announced a rollback of tab costs to 2022 rates. The agreement was passed Thursday, and will last for one year. The date for the rollback hasn't been announced yet.

"Despite the changes today, I think EV taxes are very high in the state and they're expected to go up further next year," Jordan said.

Jordan says there's a possible EV charging tax that could be added in 2027.